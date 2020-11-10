How To Team With Interfaith Ministries To Help Feed & Comfort Seniors During Thanksgiving

The counties are: Harris, Galveston, Liberty, Chambers and Montgomery.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what is usually an annual community-wide in-person event hosted on Thanksgiving morning, will now be virtual.

The need for senior meals and comfort has continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic and seniors are more isolated now than ever before. Interfaith Ministries is doing all they can to fill the growing need for senior nutrition in our community. We are asking the community to join us.

There are five ways to get involved this Thanksgiving, and all of them can be done virtually or in a socially distanced manner.

1. Join the Friendly Neighbor Call Team – to deliver some holiday joy to homebound seniors with a personal phone call on Thanksgiving morning.

2. Join the Secret Santa Gift Bag Team – Adopt a senior or two and provide them with holiday gift bags. These bags provide Meals on Wheels seniors with items they regularly need and include a fun item or two. A list of suggested items is provided on the website.

Reusable Gift Bag

2 Toiletry Items

1 Warm & Cozy Item

1 Fun Item

1 Wellness Item

3. Join the Gobble Gobble Gang for Animeals – The beloved pets of homebound seniors are not forgotten this year. Dry kibble is needed to feed the 1,300 pets of homebound seniors.

4. Join the Friendsgiving Team – Peer to Peer Fundraising is one of the most powerful ways for the community to get involved. Start a Friendsgiving campaign with family and friends to help feed seniors this Thanksgiving.

5. Donate – For every $5 gift, a senior can receive a meal for Thanksgiving and beyond. Donations of any size are welcome.

You can start donating right away. Commit today to a volunteer activity or make a donation. With help from the community, Meals on Wheels seniors will receive some holiday joy this season.

For the safety of everyone, all activities can be done virtually or in a socially distanced manner. Holiday gift bags and pet food donations can be dropped off at 3202 San Jacinto St. in Midtown Houston five days week.

This is a great way to remind our seniors how thankful we are for them and let them know they are not forgotten.

Volunteers can register online at www.imgh.org/thanksgiving. If you are unable to volunteer, you can still support homebound seniors by making a donation or help us fundraise at www.imgh.org/thanksgiving

