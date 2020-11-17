NEW MUSIC: MitaLynn | My Life Matters

Shamita Smith aka MitaLynn a native of Dayton, OH always had a love for music. She started singing at a young age in her church choir and continued singing throughout her high-school years.

MitaLynn moved from Dayton, OH to Charleston,WV in 2000 where she began working in the Healthcare field & performing with local bands. MitaLynn became the lead female vocalist for Santa Cruz Band WV in 2014.

This song My Life Matters is from the up coming documentary Champion of the Queen City, Calvin Brock The Boxing Banker Story. My Life Matters is a song about social injustice and systemic racism.

You can follow MitaLynn on Instagram at @missmita22