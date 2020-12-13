Move over the Red Table because there is a new neighbor moving into the social media streaming neighborhood. Empire might be over but life is going on for actress Taraji P. Henson as she is bringing her talents and passions to a new talk show ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ premiering on Facebook Watch.

‘Peace of Mind with Taraji‘, Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade will focus on the challenging mental health issues facing us today in the Black community by discussing how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues through interviews with celebrities, experts and everyday people.

Taraji P. Henson has been very public and passionate about increasing mental health support within the African American community from personal experience. In 2018 the actress formed her own non-profit organization, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), named after her father to help those in need of support.

‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ first episode premiering on Facebook Watch Monday, December 14 at 12 pm.will be discussing PTSD with celebrity guest actress Gabrielle Union.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ below

Taraji P. Henson Has A New Show Coming 'Peace of Mind with Taraji' [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

