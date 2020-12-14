Monique Samuels Brought Alleged Cheat Receipts On Pastor Jamal Bryant [VIDEO]

Lawd help’m last Real Housewives reunions are even more raw and dirty than then seasons themselves and last night on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion last night that fact was proven.

Last night when RHOP Monique Samuels felt that Gizelle Bryant was spilling tea on her family she felt the need to return the favor with some piping hot tea of her own by telling Gizelle Bryant who is the wife of Atlanta Mega Church pastor Jamal Bryant that he has been singing Xscapes “Your My Little Secret” to someone other than her and she had receipts. The confrontation left Gizelle Bryant speechless after she confirmed his phone number in the text. Monigue Samuels concluded her read by referring to Pastor Bryant as Pastor Holly Whore which led into the question of would Pastor the pastor be sitting behind her during the reunion? To which Gizelle Bryant responded “no”.

Take a look at the video blow by blow below:

