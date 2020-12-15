13-Year-Old Black Teen Becomes World Bull Riding Champion

There’s a brand new Junior World Bull Riding Champion – and he’s a 13-year-old Black teen from Maryland.

Nicholas Jackson took home the trophy in Texas earlier this month, becoming the first champion from the Northeast to win the trophy.

“The first time I ever did it, it was a whole mix of different things,” Jackson told Fox 5 DC of his first time bull riding. “I was excited, I was a little scared but not too much. When I was younger, I used to do mutton busting. It’s almost like bull riding but with sheep.”

According to Jackson’s father, the newly crowned champion is a fifth-generation cowboy on his mother’s side. HIs father, Corey called it an “avalanche of emotions” watching his son win.

“Me and his mom are his biggest fans,” Corey said. “To be a great young man, first and foremost, that’s what I love most about him.”

Congrats to Nicholas!

