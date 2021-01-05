Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 42 – Iris Montgomery

On this episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, we talk to Iris Montgomery! As many people are planning to not only get their financial affairs in order in 2021, they’re looking to expand them as well.

Iris offers financial services for Black women starting a new business or who already have their own business. She gives advice on how to expand portfolios with stocks, bonds, and investments. In October, Iris took her business mind and opened a business in Financial Services as a Financial Services Professional where she has been working with clients to plan for their financial futures. Currently, Iris is studying Securities in order to help with expanding portfolios with stocks, bonds, and investments.

