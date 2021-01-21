Let’s Have A Conversation About The COVID-19 Vaccine [STREAM]

Communities of color across the City of Houston have been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19, particularly the African American and Hispanic communities. As the availability of an approved vaccine for COVID-19 approaches, it is essential to address the concerns many people of color have about the vaccine due to various historic and cultural factors.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made it difficult to interact with these communities in order to discuss concerns with residents. So our very own Sky Houston sat down with Dr. David Persse (Chief Medical Officer, City of Houston), Dr. Higgins, Dr. Blount to talk about everything there is to know about the vaccine.

Join us at 2 PM on January 22nd to see the conversation, learn more about the vaccine and prepare yourself for not only receiving it but getting back to normal.

