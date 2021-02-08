The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 46 – Dr. Onyiego On COVID-19 Health Updates | Alliance Tax Solutions

Dr. Onyiego returns to the Public Affairs Podcast for another health update on the COVID crisis, answering questions regarding how can residents get registered for the COVID-19 Vaccine with HCPH? How many people have you vaccinated thus far? How many are currently waiting? Do Residents still need testing if they get vaccinated and much more.

Our second guest, CEO of Alliance Tax Solutions, Deaphalis Sample, speaks with KG and Larry about Tax Related Solutions, Myths and Uncommon Facts.

Your Tax Preparation & Tax Debt Resolution Specialists

The Alliance Tax Solutions team is a dedicated group of tax professionals highly experienced in solving IRS and state tax problems. We use proven strategies in our negotiations with the IRS and get you the results needed so that you can get your life back on track.

