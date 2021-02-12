See The Area School Districts & Universities Altering Instruction In Light Of Upcoming Arctic Blast

If you’ve checked the weather lately, you know it is going to be cold and on Monday (February 15), it will be one of the coldest days on record in the Houston area. So a number of Houston-area school districts are altering their schedules on Monday and Tuesday. See an alphabetical list of the school districts and universities to see how they may be dealing with the upcoming weather.

Alief ISD

All learning and work in Alief Independent School District will transition online for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. Curbside meal service will not be served during this time.

Channelview ISD

Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be a virtual asynchronous learning day for Channelview Independent School District. Students will be required to login to SeeSaw or Google Classroom to complete assignments on Tuesday, Feb 16.

Cleveland ISD

Monday, Feb. 15: No Students/ Teacher & Staff will have a Professional Development Day via remote.

Tuesday, Feb. 16th: CISD CLOSED – No School/No Remote Learning.

Crosby ISD

Monday, Feb. 15: All Crosby ISD facilities will be closed and all extra-curricular activities are cancelled. This is a student holiday and staff will work remotely.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: All Crosby ISD facilities will be closed and all extra-curricular activities are cancelled. Students and staff will participate in remote instruction.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Monday, Feb. 15 is a student holiday. There are modified work locations and schedules for staff for Monday, Feb. 15. All extracurricular activities and contests today and Saturday will still be held as previously scheduled. All Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. All extracurricular activities are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

East Chambers ISD

East Chambers Independent School District schools will transition to virtual at-home learning for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 due to predicted inclement weather. Students will have assignments that parents/teachers will need to verify are completed on that day. Face to Face instruction will resume on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Additionally, please monitor ECISD messaging for any changes to this timeline based on weather conditions as they may develop.

Galveston ISD

Galveston ISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather. The district said it will not be transitioning to remote learning. It will be closed.

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park Independent School District will operate all campuses and District operations remotely on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Classes will operate on a remote basis on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Additionally, all after-school activities and curbside meals are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Houston ISD

All Houston Independent School District schools and offices will transition to virtual operations for Mon (Feb. 15) and Tues (Feb. 16) due to freezing weather. Students will participate in asynchronous virtual learning, and HISD staff members will work remotely.

Humble ISD

All Humble ISD middle and high school students, face to face and virtual students, will learn online on Monday. For elementary students, Monday remains a Student Holiday while elementary staff are engaged in professional development as previously scheduled. This professional development will now be online.

All Humble ISD employees will work from home. Buildings will be closed – no events of any kind will take place on campus.

Athletic events scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, continue to be held as scheduled. All events/practices scheduled for February 15 are canceled. Announcements will be posted to www.humbleisd.net/athletics as events are rescheduled.

Katy ISD

Katy Independent School District will be closed on Mon., Feb. 15. Professional development has also been canceled. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, all students will participate in asynchronous virtual learning and staff will work from home.

Lone Star College

Lone Star College will close all facilities Monday, Feb. 15. All face-to-face classes and onsite activities are suspended. All LSC online classes and online support services will continue as scheduled. Students should contact their instructors with any questions regarding their classes and possible changes. To continue serving students, LSC employees who can work remotely should do so.

An update regarding the schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 16, will be issued by 5 p.m. Monday.

Sam Houston State University

All SHSU campuses will be closed on Monday, February 15 due to forecasted inclement weather. In-person and online classes are canceled. Limited dining services available. The university will reopen Tuesday, February 16 pending weather conditions. Monitor KatSafe for more information.

Sheldon ISD

Monday, Feb. 15 is a student holiday, and Tuesday, Feb. 16 is remote instruction for all students in Sheldon Independent School District.

Spring Branch ISD

Based on the forecast for severe winter weather across the region and state early next week, Spring Branch ISD has made the following decisions:

Monday, Feb/ 15 – The district and all facilities will be closed for students and staff.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Remote/asynchronous learning day for all students and staff.

All students will learn from home.

All SBISD extracurricular activities are cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

The district will make a determination about Wednesday as we continue to monitor the weather throughout the weekend and early part of next week.

Wharton County Junior College

All Wharton County Junior College campuses will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. This closing includes online courses, activities, and events.

