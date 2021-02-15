Houston Freeze: See The Latest Updates On Power Outages, Closures And More

A cold front blew into Texas mid-Sunday evening and left the majority of the state blanketed in snow and without power. At present time, over 1.2 million Houstonians are without power, 45 percent of the outages belonging to Center Point customers. Following a press conference on Monday (February 15), Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urged the following:

People STAY OFF the roads as we’re expecting more historic low temperatures.

Be aware of carbon monoxide and don’t bring outside heaters such as grills to heat your home.

Store water for the next few days.

Conserve power, set your thermostat at 68 if you do have power to reduce stress on the grid.

Check on your neighbors.

Select a room that stays warm and center your family there + wear extra layers.

DO NOT GO OUTSIDE

If you’re feeling light-headed or that you don’t have feeling in your limbs, call 9-1-1.

Stay put and stay warm.

CenterPoint announced on Monday that local controlled outages would last longer than expected. See the statement below:

With Texas electricity consumption far surpassing the state’s current power generation, local controlled outages will be longer than previously planned. Customers currently experiencing an outage should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of today. #houwx 1/5 pic.twitter.com/V6j9e1GCHB — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021

Additonally, a winter storm warning has been issued from midnight Tuesday to 6 AM Thursday (February 18) as freezing rain is likely with more ice in the forecast.

Here are more announcements from our local governments and airports:

City of Sugar Land – Closed for normal business hours on Feb. 16, essential services will continue.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport – The airport will be closed until 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Hobby Airport – Closed until noon, Feb. 16.

GROCERY STORES

HEB – H-E-B stores in the Houston area will be open from 12P to 5P on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

WALMART – For status updates and openings regarding WalMart stores, Supercenters and more, click here.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Here are the following school districts and universities that’ve announced closures:

Alief ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Alvin Community College – Closed Feb. 16, online courses canceled as well.

Alvin ISD – Closed Feb. 16, online courses canceled as well.

Brazos ISD – Closed Feb. 16.

Brazosport ISD – Closed Feb. 16 with no at-home or virtual learning.

Brazosport College – Face to Face classes canceled for Feb. 16, online courses and college services will proceed as scheduled remotely. The Community Health Network at Brazosport College will only be available remotely on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. To schedule a telemedicine appointment, please call 281-824-1480.

Brenham ISD – Continue remote instruction to Feb. 17

Channelview ISD – Remote learning canceled through Feb. 16

Clear Creek ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Cleveland ISD – Closed Feb. 16, no remote learning.

Conroe ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Crosby ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Dayton ISD – Closed Feb. 16

East Bernard ISD – Closed until Wed. Feb. 17

East Chambers ISD – Virtual learning on Feb. 16, in-face learning to resume on Feb. 17

Fort Bend ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Galveston ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Galena Park ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Hempstead ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Houston Baptist University – Closed Feb. 16

Houston Community College – Virtual class instruction will be detailed further on HCC’s website at https://www.hccs.edu/alerts/

Houston ISD – Closed Feb. 16, no virtual learning.

Humble ISD – Online learning potentially to take place on Feb. 16

Huntsville ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Insurance School of Texas – Closed Feb. 16, resumes classes on Feb. 17

International Leadership of Texas – Transitions to virtual learning on Feb. 16

Katy ISD – Will participate in asynchronous learning on Feb. 16

Klein ISD – Closed Feb. 16, all virtual learning has been canceled

Lee College – Closed Feb. 16

Livingston ISD – Remote learning on Feb. 16, district closed on Wednesday

Lone Star College – Remote learning on Feb. 16

Magnolia ISD – Closed Feb. 16, will have remote learning.

Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy – Closed Feb. 16

Montgomery ISD – Closed Feb. 16, no in-person or virtual learning.

Needville ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Onalaska ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Palacios ISD – Closed Feb. 16. For more information visit the PISD website, www.palaciosisd.org. – Closed Feb. 16.

Pearland ISD – On-campus learning canceled for Feb. 16, asynchronous learning scheduled for Feb. 16.

Prairie View A&M University – Closed Feb. 16

Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School – Closed Feb. 16

Sam Houston State University – Closed Feb. 16

San Jacinto College – No final statement has been revealed about whether classes will be held on Feb. 16.

Sealy ISD – Closed Feb. 16, classes to resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Sheldon ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Splendora ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Spring ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Spring Branch ISD – Closed Feb. 16

St. Laurence Catholic School – Remote learning scheduled for Feb. 16.

Sweeny ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Texas City ISD – Virtual learning scheduled for Feb. 16

Texas Serenity Academy Charter – Closed Feb. 16

Texas Woman’s University – Transitioning to virtual learning for Feb. 16

Tomball ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Universal Technical Institute – Houston campus closed Feb. 16

University of Houston-Clear Lake – Online operations for Feb. 16, on-campus classes and labs canceled.

University of Houston Downtown – Online instruction only.

The Varnett Public Schools – Charter Schools – Closed Feb. 16

Willis ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Wharton County Junior College – Closed Feb. 16

Wharton ISD – Closed Feb. 16

Stay tuned to The People’s Station Majic 102.1, Houston’s Inspiration Station 102.1 HD2 Praise Houston, The Real Sound of H-Town 97.9 The Box, and 92.1 Radio Now Houston for the latest information.

Also On Majic 102.1: