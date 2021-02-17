Texas Mayor Resigns After Writing ‘Only The Strong Will Survive’ Deadly Storm On Facebook

As Texas endures another day of a deadly winter storm, one government official has resigned in the wake of a controversial Facebook post slamming citizens for depending on the government.

Colorado City mayor Tim Boyd resigned on Tuesday (February 16), hours after making a derogatory FB post calling citizens “lazy” during the deadly storm which have killed more than 20 people.

“No one owes you are your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this!” he wrote. “Sink or swim it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising!”

Colorado City mayor… literally speechless at how anyone can be this tone deaf in a public service position. People are freezing without information and PAY for these services and somehow we are still blaming socialism. 😐 pic.twitter.com/jOZbOHvIn4 — alyssa 🤠 (@achavez48) February 16, 2021

Boyd served as the top executive for the city located 250 miles west of Dallas. He initially blamed socialism for government dependence during the storm before he tendered his resignation in an apology and stated his words (which he wrote) were taken out of context.

“I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used! I had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th!” he wrote. “I spoke some of this out of the anger that the city and county was catching for situations which were out of their control. Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive.”

Currently, 2.3 million Texans are currently without power according to a power-tracking tool.

