The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 48 – Houston HBCU Association

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Houston HBCU Alumni Association President Veronica Johnson Williams and Vice President Bishop Richard Harper join Funky Larry Jones for a conversation about HBCUs, the association’s upcoming college fair and more. HHBCUAA will be hosting the nation’s largest HBCU College Fair both virtually and in-person, Saturday, March 6th from 10a – 2p at the Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport, 9100 Gulf Frwy, Houston, Texas 77017. Admission is free for both platforms.

