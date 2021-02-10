Dr. Andrea Alexander On How COVID-19 Is Affecting Maternal Health [EXCLUSIVE]

COVID-19 has ravaged communities of all races and creeds since 2020 but also, it has created a divide in regards to women’s maternal health especially those women who have become pregnant during the pandemic.

Dr. Andrea Alexander, an OBGYN, chats with Sky Houston about how COVID is affecting maternal health, giving a deeper historical context of black maternal health concerns, informs us on how to address racism in healthcare, and empowers and informs us on the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.

