There is a saying that goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and sometimes when you put two great artists together the greatness doesn’t resonate. Some artists don’t even want the pressure of being asked to paired up with another artist ie, Cardi B and Lizzo, because when much is asked much is required from fans ie fanatics.

Thank God that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak left that kind of thinking at the door and fulfilled the promise of not only giving fans a collaboration but a smoking hot banger of a track on top of that.

Grammy award winning artists, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars brought 24 karat magic to the airwaves with not only a new track titled ‘Leave The Door Open’ but they also dropped an official trailer with it that is equally fire, bringing an old school vibe to a new school libation, leaving the door open to a Grammy nomination.

When music rules everything around you , C.R.E.A.M is secondary but the equation is always a masterpiece.

Take a look and listen to Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Leave The Door Open Below’

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Returns Us To The ’70s [WATCH] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.1: