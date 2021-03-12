Netflix Is Testing New Feature To Crack Down On Password Sharing

It’s about to get real in the streaming services streets.
Netflix is testing a new feature on a small number of accounts to crack down on password sharing. According to research firm Magid, around 33% of Netflix users share their passwords with at least one person.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The new policy will prompt certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching in the same household as the subscriber. Viewers will be required to prove that they live in the same home as the account holder when they receive a message asking to confirm details from a text or email sent to the owner.
This process will delay viewing Netflix and if the message reappears when watching Netflix again, they could be required to open a new account to continue viewing.
“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson said.
It is unclear when the new feature will be active on all accounts.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
RELATED NEWS:
Netflix’s Biggie Doc Revists When His Mom Tossed His Crack In The Garbage Thinking It Was Mash Potatoes
Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Cooking Show Set To Debut On Netflix
Prices Going Up: Netflix Subscriptions Increased!
How it’s over 100 HBCUs and y’all keep donating to the same 3?????? I’m not mad about Spelman and Morehouse receiving 120 million... I’m mad that 120 million could’ve have been divided amongst more than 2 HBCUs... HBCUs that could have used some of that $120 million: Y’all do know its 105 other HBCUs right? There’s more HBCUs than just Morehouse, Spelman, and Howard. 🤒 https://t.co/d6yDY2nvDo There’s HBCUs that are literally on the brink of shutting down but y’all donate to the schools with the $700 million endowments....... ok, lol. Stop saying you’re donating to “HBCUs” if you’re only donating to the same tired 3. Say their names. 😂 Howard, Hampton, Morehouse, and Spelman does not equal “HBCUs.” 120 million to 3 HBCUs private at that versus splitting with a number of HBCUs or maybe all of em would’ve been more practical. But when you only show favor to the same institutions that is just a public exhibition of elitism and classism had amongst HBCUs which is divisive af.
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse
1.
1 of 9
2.
2 of 9
3.
3 of 9
Alcorn
MVSU
Jackson State
Rust College
Tougaloo
Coahoma Community College
Hinds CC-Utica
Tennessee State University
Southern University
NCCU
Grambling
Prairie View
Tuskegee
BCU
South Carolina State
Clark-Atlanta
Lincoln U PA
4.
4 of 9
5.
5 of 9
6.
6 of 9
7.
7 of 9
There are 107 HBCUs.
Just because those 4 enjoy the most white name recognition, and/or you buy into what you think is prestige, or you couldn’t afford them, does not make them “THEE HBCUs.”
8.
8 of 9
9.
9 of 9
How it’s over 100 HBCUs and y’all keep donating to the same 3??????— K. Kemp, M.S., M.Ed. (@MsKKemp) June 17, 2020
I’m not mad about Spelman and Morehouse receiving 120 million... I’m mad that 120 million could’ve have been divided amongst more than 2 HBCUs...— alana. (@alanamikia) June 17, 2020
HBCUs that could have used some of that $120 million:
Y’all do know its 105 other HBCUs right? There’s more HBCUs than just Morehouse, Spelman, and Howard. 🤒 https://t.co/d6yDY2nvDo— URGENCY 2021. 🎬🏁 (@_DashawnJ_) June 17, 2020
There’s HBCUs that are literally on the brink of shutting down but y’all donate to the schools with the $700 million endowments....... ok, lol.— sharon b mills (@sharonbmills) June 17, 2020
Stop saying you’re donating to “HBCUs” if you’re only donating to the same tired 3. Say their names. 😂— Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) June 17, 2020
Howard, Hampton, Morehouse, and Spelman does not equal “HBCUs.”
120 million to 3 HBCUs private at that versus splitting with a number of HBCUs or maybe all of em would’ve been more practical. But when you only show favor to the same institutions that is just a public exhibition of elitism and classism had amongst HBCUs which is divisive af.— Meka VandrΩss 🐶💉⚡️ (@Meka_Lullaby) June 18, 2020
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Netflix Is Testing New Feature To Crack Down On Password Sharing was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com