Tiffany Haddish Talks Winning A Grammy For ‘Black Mitzvah’

Everybody loves a surprise, so you can only imagine what happened when ‘Girls Trip’ star Tiffany Haddish, got the surprise that she had just won a Grammy Award in a category that would make her the first black woman to win Best Comedy Album since Whoopi Goldberg won it in 1986.

A humbled, tear filled, Tiffany Haddish was actually on the set of her new show Kids Say the Darnedest Things that airs on ABC, instead of attending the awards show when her crew told the comedian/actress that she had won. Tiffany Haddish started yelling then, crying then had to explain to the real kids that say the darnedest things, why she was trippin.

I wonder what the kids had to say about that scene??

Tiffany Haddish who is still celebrating the Grammy win sat down to talk with Gayle King about the long road she has been towing in her career, the surprise Grammy, making history and exactly what happened when she got the news.

“It’s huge! It’s a man’s world. For us to be able to win, it’s not just for me. I’ve been through so much in my life. I feel like I have to work so hard just to make sure I want to create generational wealth for my family. I want to raise up the vibration for the whole world.”

Take a look at the video below

