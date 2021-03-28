The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 53 – Coach Michael Taylor | iWork Spring 2021

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, we’re joined by Life Coach Michael Taylor and Anthony Flynn, the CEO of WorkFaith.

Taylor has a powerful call to action, intended to help readers focus on the factors that unite us as humans and view 2021 through a perspective of positivity. In his latest book, The Good News Is, The Future Is Brighter Than You Think!, the self-described “irrepressible optimist” uses science, spirituality and psychology to inform his insights into a range of topics.

Flynn joins us to discuss iWork Spring 2021, a virtual two-day hiring event dedicated to Bridging the Skills Gap in America and getting the frontlines back to work. The event, which takes place on April 28 – 29, includes sessions with key leaders of essential businesses, virtual one-on-one meetings with employers, practice interviews, group coaching, and private prayer sessions.

Listen to an all-new episode of The Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to hear all episodes on demand on wherever you get your podcasts on Spotify, Anchor, Apple, Soundcloud and more.

