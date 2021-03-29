Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law Suppresses The Power Of The Black Vote In New Lawsuits

Civil rights and voting rights groups are fighting back to protect disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed after the signage of SB 202.
On Monday the NAACP of Georgia, in conjunction with the state’s League of Women Voters, Common Cause, the Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe and the GALEO Latino Community Development Fund Inc., filed the suit in federal district court in Atlanta. The suit alleges that SB 202 violates voters’ constitutional rights, as well as section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act by specifically targeting Black and communities of color.
The restrictive and expansive voting rights bill limits voter participation by requiring Georgians to submit a copy of their ID in order to receive an absentee ballot as well as reducing the number of secure drop sites.
“The thinly-veiled attempt to roll back the progress we have made to empower Georgians — to use their voices in the democratic process — creates an arbitrary law that does not improve voter confidence, secure election integrity nor increase access to the ballot box,” the Reverend James Woodall, state president of Georgia NAACP, said in a statement.
The NAACP’s filing follows similar actions by voter rights groups which helped secure Biden’s path to the White House. The New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter Fund and Rise, Inc., filed a joint suit and will be represented by voting rights attorney Marc Elias.
“When Kemp allowed passage of the SB 202 bill last week, he made an intentional decision to suppress Black voting power. When Governor Kemp signed into law SB 202 bill last week, with a picture of a plantation on the wall behind him, he was championing the Jim Crow-era policies of the past,” reads a statement by Black Voters Matter founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright.
This bill, which severely restricts voting access statewide, comes after Black voters delivered unprecedented turnout in last year’s election with record-breaking participation in absentee and early voting.
— Black Voters Matter (@BlackVotersMtr) March 29, 2021
On Tuesday Brown and Albright were among a group of voting rights advocates who staged a demonstration at the state capitol on Monday to speak out against the bill and corporate organizations who voiced their support. The groups also voiced they will continue to back Rep. Park Cannon who returned to work on Monday after she was violently detained last week during Governor Brian Kemp’s signage of the bill.
“This bill, which severely restricts voting access statewide, comes after Black voters delivered unprecedented turnout in last year’s election with record-breaking participation in absentee and early voting. Even after making public commitments to promote racial equity just last year, Georgia lawmakers, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and major players from Georgia’s business community have allowed the measure to pass by turning a blind eye toward blatant efforts to suppress Black votes. But the fight against this bill and the many others similar to it across our state and the nation is not over.”
SEE ALSO:
Delta Air Lines Praises Georgia’s New And ‘Improved’ Law Suppressing Voting Rights
‘That’s the Failsafe’: Georgia’s New Voting Law Does What Trump Couldn’t
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Courtside Karen
1 of 26
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
2. Arlo SoHo Karen
2 of 26
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
3. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
3 of 26
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
4. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
4 of 26
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
5. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument5 of 26
6. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
6 of 26
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
7. St. Louis 'Karen'7 of 26
8. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
8 of 26
9. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
9 of 26
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
10. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video10 of 26
11. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
11 of 26
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
12. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait12 of 26
13. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’13 of 26
14. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
14 of 26
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
15. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"15 of 26
16. Karen's husband
16 of 26
17. Karen's other husband17 of 26
18.18 of 26
19.
19 of 26
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
20.
20 of 26
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Human Capital Stock. ✊🏽🦺🌈🧤🪑 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
21.21 of 26
22.
22 of 26
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
23.23 of 26
24.
24 of 26
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
25.
25 of 26
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 26
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law Suppresses The Power Of The Black Vote In New Lawsuits was originally published on newsone.com