More Victims Come Forward In Case Against T.I. and Tiny

It appears that more victims are continuing to come forward in the mounting case against T.I. and Tiny.

According to Vulture, attorney of the accusers, Tyrone A. Blackburn, who previously sent a letter to federal prosecutors claiming the couple has committed a litany of abusive crimes, was retained by two anonymous survivors this week in addition to the several other victims he’s already representing. One of the victims claims she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states,” including Nevada and Florida in 2010.

The second victim has claimed she was drugged during a May 2010 incident and then “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida.” Medical records relating to the second victim, who was 20 when the alleged assault took place, have been reviewed by the attorney. Blackburn is also reportedly talking to a third victim who has come forward, although they are not currently represented by him.

As previously reported, lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn confirmed by March that he was representing at least 11 victims, a further six people came forward later that same month and accused the couple of sexual abuse, drugging, and sex trafficking after an alleged victim, Sabrina Peterson, came forward on social media along with dozens of alleged victims in January.

In March, the New York-based Blackburn sent letters to state and federal prosecutors as well as attorneys general in Georgia and California calling for criminal investigation on behalf of 11 victims, accusing the couple of “eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.” The letters also allege involvement or sexual assault by the celebrities’ associates.

In January when the allegations first broke, T.I. took to social media to deny the allegations. Shortly thereafter, the Family Hustle star issued a statement declaring his innocence stating that he would “never force nobody.”

“We never forced nobody, we never drugged nobody against their will, we ain’t never held nobody against their will, we never made nobody do anything,” T.I. said. “Never raped nobody.”

