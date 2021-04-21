LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Jeopardy! has announced the final guest hosts for its unusual 37th season and among them, Reading Rainbow‘s own LeVar Burton and Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

The full list includes ABC political anchor George Stephanopoulos, FOX broadcaster Joe Buck and CNBC journalist David Faber. However, Burton’s appearance on the final list comes after a fan petition was generated for him to host as one of the more logical successors to host the show following the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020.

Roberts will guest host from July 19 to July 23 and Burton will host from July 26 to July 30.

Burton reacted to the news on Twitter Wednesday (April 21), thanking fans for their support.

“THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support!” he exclaimed. “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

The petition was started by Sanders in December 2020 and quickly gained steam. In three days, it had garnered over 20,000 signatures. As of press time, the petition had pulled in over 246,000 different names, all of who want to see Burton become the next host of Jeopardy.

“When I started this, I never dreamed it would get this kind of response,” Sanders wrote on April 8. “Now we’re over 200,000 folks showing their love for LeVar; this might actually get the right peoples’ attention! Keep sharing, friends!”

Previous guest hosts for Jeopardy this season have included Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz, Katie Couric and Ken Jennings.