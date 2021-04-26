How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek Oscars Bob

Awards season is officially Regina King season as our good sis has been slaying each and every red carpet she’s shown up to this year with no plans of slowing down anytime soon!
Last night’s Academy Awards ceremony was no different, as the actress, director, and all-around boss lady was among the top best dressed of the night. The One Night In Miami director stepped onto the red carpet of the 93rd Academy Awards wearing a gorgeous sky-blue custom-made Louis Vuitton gown and looked as if she was straight out of a fairy tale. Her “princess-like” dress was encrusted with crystals and featured a plunging v-neckline with dramatic winged shoulders. Because her dress made such a huge statement by itself, she complimented her look with a simple yet sexy blue smokey eye, Forevermark jewels, and a sleek bunt straight bob that set her entire look off!
She shared a few photos of her finished glam to her Instagram page and included a full-body shot and a close-up look so we could really take in the details of this hair!
Celeb hairstylist Larry Sims is the one responsible for giving Regina such a sexy ‘do and believe it or not, he achieved this red-carpet look using tools and products that cost only $10!
Larry also shared an easy step-by-step guide on how to achieve this sleek look at home! Check out his tips below!
- To achieve the sexy ‘do, Larry’s tools of choice were the Tangle Teezer’s Scalp Exfoliator & Massager, (available for $10 at Ulta and Tangle Teezer’s website), the Thick & Curly brush from Tangle Teeze, and products from Flawless, his collaboration with actress Gabrielle Union.
- He started off by brushing Regina’s scalp with the Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator & Massager, a tool he says “feels AMAZING!!!”
- He then applied a small amount of Flawless By Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave In Conditioner, Shine Enhancing Heat Protectant Spray, & Blow Dry Cream to her damp hair and proceeded to detangle Regina’s locs with the Tangle Teezer Thick & Curly Hair Brush
- Next, he blew Regina’s hair out to a smooth finish while establishing a clean middle part so the hair faled evenly on both sides. Once her hair was completely dry, he flat ironed the strands to a smooth but textured finish.
- After flat ironing was done, he precision-cut her hair into a Blunt Bob to complement the exaggerated shoulders on her Louis Vuitton Gown. He then finished the look by passing through her freshly chopped Bob once again with the flat iron.
- Finally, Larry finished Regina’s hairline with Flawless By Gabrielle Union Edge Control and tucked it behind her left ear. He then smoothed any fly always with the Flawless By Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment and with that, her red carpet glam was complete!
Larry shared a few pictures of Regina’s finished look to his ‘Gram as well, like this video where we could really see the look in full view!
It’s the angels for us, too!
