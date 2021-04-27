RSMS
Gary’s Tea: Is Phaedra Parks Replacing Kandi Burruss On RHOA?! [WATCH]

As we’re still discussing the first part of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion, it sounds like the cast may be making some changes.  Rumors are circulating that Phaedra Parks may be joining the show again.  While it’s unconfirmed, Kandi has said she’s unsure if she will return for next season.  Gary also breaks down why people are mad over the Oscars and Justin Bieber’s locs.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise is famously known for its women of stature and the infamous fun shade and tea throughout each season. Since the finale of season 12, there have been many stories surrounding the show like Nene Leakes being traumatized and going to therapy, rumors of Phaedra Parks getting her peach back, and Kandi Burruss possibly being the highest-paid. Actress Drew Sidora, famously known for her role on The Game and famous Youtuber Latoya Ali are allegedly receiving their peaches for season 13 and #RHOA fans are not here for it. On social media, the viewers have voiced that they would rather previous housewives like Sheree Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, or Kim Zolciak to return. Though neither women have confirmed or denied their new venture on the reality TV show, here are nine women we would like to see join the cast of RHOA. SEE RELATED: New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Leads Black Women Of Bravo’s Black Lives Matter PSA NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited Back For RHOA Season 13 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

