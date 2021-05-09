DJ Cassidy Breaks Down ‘Pass The Mic’ Ahead Of BET Mother’s Day Special [EXCLUSIVE]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Cassidy has become one of the more in-demand DJs in the world thanks to his Pass The Mic series and with a special Mother’s Day edition taking place on BET on Sunday (May 9), the DJ sits in with AV from the Houston BMW Studios to chat about it all and why Pass The Mic has found the ability to connect legends from all different genres!“It was late April 2020 and I was Facetiming with my friend and mentor Verdine White from Earth, Wind & Fire,” Cassidy began. “He was in red silk pajamas as only Verdine could be in and the Earth, Wind & Fire classic ‘That’s The Way Of The World’ came on my speakers. Verdine started to casually sing along and I got a chill down my spine! I said, how fortunate am I to have relationships with my musical heroes and how fortunate am I to experience their music in this intimate, casual way?”

From there, connecting the music between legendary artists to fans at an intimate level became his mission. The move would result in five different episodes being shot and 153 different legends all gracing the Pass The Mic stage. Now for Mother’s Day, legends Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight are set to take part in the special as it would be their first on-stage moment together since their turn on Verzuz last September.

Watch DJ Cassidy’s full interview with AV below and check out his Pass The Mic Mother’s Day special on BET!

