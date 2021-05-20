The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 60 – Alliance Tax Solutions & Miles of Giving Foundation

The Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On an all-new episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky chat with Alliance Tax Solutions CEO Deaphalis Sample as Tax Day nears in America. He speaks about Tax Related Solutions, Myths and Uncommon FACTS! The Alliance Tax Solutions team is a dedicated group of tax professionals highly experienced in solving IRS and state tax problems.

Thomas Miles tells us about his Charity Celebrity Fundraiser benefitting the Miles of Giving Foundation. The mission of Miles of Giving is to provide a service that grants needed financial assistance to wounded warriors and their families.

Listen to the newest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the podcast on our app, or on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

alliance tax solutions , miles of giving foundation , public affairs podcast , Thomas Miles

The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 60 – Alliance…
 2 hours ago
05.20.21
