Kem, Babyface & Musiq Soulchild Set For A Summer Night Under The Stars Concert

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Kem, Babyface and Musiq Soulchild are bringing the jams, the love and more for a one-night-only concert this summer. Titled ‘A Summer Night Under The Stars,’ the concert will take place on Friday, August 13 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation with general release taking place on Friday, May 28. In true summer in Houston style, attendees may want to break out the white linen and white lush attire for this intimate concert.

Kem, the multi-time Grammy Award-nominee has released numerous No. 1 singles including “Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Nobody,” “Why Would You Stay” and “You.” His 2002 debut album Kemistry went gold and the follow-up, 2004’s Album II went platinum. In 2020, he released the album Love Always Wins and previously guested at our Majic Under The Stars concert in 2019.

RELATED: Kem Opens Up About His New Album ‘Love Always Wins,’ Family, Adjusting To COVID Life & More! [INTERVIEW]

Babyface is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, helping pen classics for Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Boyz II Men, Tevin Campbell and others and also orchestrate classic albums such as Toni Braxton’s debut and sophomore efforts, the Waiting To Exhale and Bodyguard soundtracks as well as his own solo work. The 12 time Grammy Award winner has written or produced 26 No. 1 R&B hits. The Tender Lover even bridged an ’80s creative gap, partnering with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It.”

RELATED: Babyface Releases His Demo Version Of The Whispers Hit “Rock Steady” On Instagram [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our Quiz To Find Out

Musiq Soulchild is. known as one of the biggest names of the neo-soul movement in the early 2000s with his debut album aijuswanaseing and follow-up Juslisen. Backed by chart-topping hits such as “Just Friends (Sunny),” “Halfcrazy,” “Dontchange,” and “Love,” the Philly native endeared himself to fans by crafting songs of the heart and a number of playlists built around affection, love and romance.

Also On Majic 102.1: