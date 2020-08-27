Kem Opens Up About His New Album ‘Love Always Wins,’ Family, Adjusting To COVID Life & More! [INTERVIEW]

Kem is here! With his Love Always Wins album coming real soon, the singer and songwriter for some of our favorite hits checks in with Kandi Eastman from the Houston BMW Studios! The pair chat about Kem’s new addition to the family, how he’s had to adjust to life during COVID, linking with Toni Braxton for “Live Out Your Love,” and honoring Marvin Gaye + more!

