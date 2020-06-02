Babyface is a musical legend that has been creating some of our favorite hits for over five decades. As a recording artist, songwriter, and producer, he has earned 11 Grammys and created 26 number-one R&B hits throughout his career. He has worked with artists across all genres like Whitney Houston, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and P!nk–just to name a few.

Although you may have jammed out to his music for years, do you really know him? Take our quiz to find out.

How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our Quiz To Find Out was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Majic 102.1: