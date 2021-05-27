Look At God: 2-Year-Old With IQ of 146 Makes History [VIDEO]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

When a toddler turns two years old the most commonly used moniker to reference the milestone is ‘terrible two’, the age where the sweet little babies turn into rambunctious explores with a vocabulary that is typically attracted to words they shouldn’t be hearing yet alone saying, coupled with smart mouths and temper tantrums. However today we have gotten the news that a 2 year old in California is pacing to change that ‘terrible two’ stigma, well at least as it pertains to herself by making history of having an IQ of 146.

Look at God!!

Two year old Kashe Quest from California with an IQ of 146 has become the youngest member of American Mensa after scoring in the top two percent of the U.S. population, well above the average American IQ of 98, with the exceptional intelligence includes being able to count to 100, pick out all 50 states based on their shape and location, and identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols. Quest is also learning to read English and speak in Spanish, but she already knows 50 sign language gestures.

But just because little Kashe is smart as all get out, according to her mom she is still a toddler following the traditional moniker.

“At the end of the day, she’s in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it’s different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she’s able to understand just a little bit more,”

