Houston Voted Most Overworked City In New Study

Feel like you’ve been working even harder during the pandemic? You’re not alone. According to a new study by Kisi, Houston ranks as the most overworked city in terms of a work-life balance.
In fact, three of Texas’ major cities all find spots within the top 5 of the ranking which compared data on work intensity, institutional support, legislation and livability. According to the study, St. Lake City, Utah is best when it comes to having a proper work-life balance. They’re followed by Portland, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs and Omaha.
When it comes to the most overworked cities, Houston takes No. 1 followed by New Orleans, Louisiana at No. 2, Austin, Texas at No. 3, Dallas at No. 4 and Tulsa, Oklahoma at No. 5. If you wanted to know how Houston ranked in terms of proper work-life balance, we’re 49th, only ahead of Los Angeles.
See the full list and breakdown at Kisi.
BEST CITIES FOR WORK-LIFE BALANCE
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Portland, Oregon
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Denver, Colorado
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Seattle, Washington
- Sacramento, California
MOST OVERWORKED CITIES
- Houston, Texas
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Austin, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Nashville, Tennessee
