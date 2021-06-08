Taraji P. Henson Will Play Famed Antagonist Miss Hannigan In NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

NBC’s holiday production of Annie Live! announces that Academy Award-nominated Taraji P. Henson will play its infamous antagonist, Miss Hannigan. Henson will play opposite to an undiscovered young star as the network’s search for the titular role of Annie commences. The live production of the Tony Award-winning musical airs Thursday, December 2 on NBC.

Henson notes how thrilled she is to be playing the legendary role of Miss Hannigan, the orphanage’s wicked caretaker, after Carol Burnett who famously played the part in the classic 1982 film.

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember,” says Taraji P. Henson. “So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!”

The network is on the hunt for the next Annie in a young future star of any walk of life, who can bring optimism, spunk, honesty and wisdom beyond their years to the iconic role. Auditions are taking place virtually, so any Annie hopeful can visit the official website for an invitation to submit. Rehearsals will take place in October and November 2021 in New York.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing directorial duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Paul Tazewell will design costumes. Jason Sherwood will orchestrate production design. Stephen Oremus will oversee the music direction. The entire live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

Annie stands as one of the most beloved and larger than life hits in Broadway history, winning a total of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Taraji P. Henson joining the production of Annie Live! adds to her growing repertoire of performances over the years.

