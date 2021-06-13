The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 64 – BLMHTX Data To Dream | HHBCUAA

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On this week’s episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky are joined by Secunda Joseph of BLMHTX who gives them a review of Data to Dream, an online workshop series for people to explore, interrupt, and share information about shaping Houston’s 2021 – 2022 budget.

Also on this episode, Veronica L. Johnson-Williams, President of Houston HBCU Alumni Association and Chair of Programs, Bishop Richard Harper joins to discuss funding for our HBCUs. We also talk about the misconception of alumni not donating, how the federal funding dollars were allocated, and the greatness of HBCUs.

