The Public Affairs Podcast
HomeThe Public Affairs Podcast

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 64 – BLMHTX Data To Dream | HHBCUAA

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
The Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this week’s episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky are joined by Secunda Joseph of BLMHTX who gives them a review of Data to Dream, an online workshop series for people to explore, interrupt, and share information about shaping Houston’s 2021 – 2022 budget.

Also on this episode, Veronica L. Johnson-Williams, President of Houston HBCU Alumni Association and Chair of Programs, Bishop Richard Harper joins to discuss funding for our HBCUs. We also talk about the misconception of alumni not donating, how the federal funding dollars were allocated, and the greatness of HBCUs.

Stream the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the podcast wherever you get your podcasts on Apple, Spotify and more.

MORE PUBLIC AFFAIRS PODCAST EPISODES

bishop richard harper , blmhtx , public affairs podcast , secunda joseph , veronica l. johnson-williams

Also On Majic 102.1:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
34 photos
Lifestyle
Latest
The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 64 – BLMHTX…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Close