Millard House II Named New HISD Superintendent

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

After an extensive search, the Houston Independent School District has a new leader in Millard House II.

House was unanimously approved as the district’s new superintendent on Monday (June 14), less than a month after he was named TN Mid-Cumberland Superintendent of the Year after serving as the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Director of Schools in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was HISD’s sole finalist for the position.

House will officially take command on July 1.

“This work will be difficult, there will be tough decisions. But it’s worth our children,” House said following the vote.

A Tulsa, Oklahoma native, House succeeds former HISD interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. Lathan, who served as interim superintendent of HISD since 2017, was not voted by HISD’s current board of trustees to be the sole finalist during a meeting in November 2020. She’ll be taking on the role of superintendent in Springfield, Missouri.

“It’s a bittersweet moment as I accept an opportunity to make a positive impact in the Springfield (Missouri) Public School District, while bidding farewell to one of the most remarkable school districts in the country,” Lathan said in a statement.

She added, “The students, teachers, principals, staff, parents, and community of HISD are close to my heart, and I leave knowing that they are resilient and stronger together. Their light will keep shining through, and they will continue to be known for their innovation and success.”

Also On Majic 102.1: