The Fibroid Fix [LIVESTREAM]

Join us on July 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. as Kandi Eastman from Majic 102.1 sits down with Houston Fibroids’s Dr. William Fox and Dr. Eric Hardee , along with Yolanda Rhodes, patient and ambassador for Houston Fibroids, to discuss fibroids and treatment options available.

