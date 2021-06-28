KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We all know the rules when it comes to kissing and telling, especially when all parties involved have reputations to uphold. In the case of rap icons like 2Pac, Monie Love and veteran hip-hop radio jock Miss Jones, we’d think they’d want to keep something like a threesome on the low-low.

However, it’s looking like the former Miss Jones In The Morning host is hinting that she just might’ve been “in the middle” of Monie and Pac while reflecting back on the ’90s during a recent episode of Drink Champs.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Before anything, read what she said exactly below so you’re not confused by the assumption:

“So Pac came and we’re walking and it’s, like, the music stops. Everyone else hears the music, but I’m with Monie and he stops and he looks at us and then…so, like, we know what the look means and we figure it out. It was a good night and that was it.”

After N.O.R.E. follows up, himself coming to the conclusion that it was just Tupac and Monie that hooked up on the night in question, Jonesy chimes in once again to correct him, slyly adding in, “…just the three of us. Just the three of us talked for a very long time.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The face expressions alone tell you all you need to know, but it once again just proves that a lot was going on in the 1990s that many people couldn’t even fathom went down. Then again, that’s what makes a show like Drink Champs so powerful, especially hosted by a ’90s rap vet who can naturally get those stories revealed with help from a few libations.

Check for this full episode of Drink Champs to drop next week on Revolt TV. Preview the clip below and make your own assumption:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Veteran Radio Jock Miss Jones Hints At Past Threesome With Rap Icons 2Pac & Monie Love was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: