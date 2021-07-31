Radio One Exclusives
Prayer Request: Kelly Price Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kelly Price shared on her Instagram page that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel her latest performance dates.  We know that the prayers of the righteous availeth much (James 5:16).  So, we are praying that her symptoms does not escalate and that she recovers quickly.

 

I found out today I have COVID

I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery.

#GodIsAHealer

Kelly just released a brand new gospel record “Grace” on Motown as well.  Check out her title cut.

 

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. As we learn more about COVID-19, many from all works of life have contracted the virus including Hollywood and the world of Sports.  

