The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 72 – Niloofar Rahmani | Alliance Tax Solutions

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky chat with Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan’s First Female Fighter Pilot. While she has been in the U.S. for a period of time, she has agreed to share her unique and pointed perspective on the current events affecting Afghanistan and our country’s decision to remove our military presence after a 20-year war.

Also on the show, Deaphalis Sample, CEO of Alliance Tax Solutions, talks with KG Smooth about Tax Related Solutions, Myths and Uncommon FACTS. They also touch on the stock market, cryptocurrency, and more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Public Affairs Podcast via Soundcloud, Spotify, Anchor and more.

