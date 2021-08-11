Tichina Arnold Files For Divorce More Than 5 Years After Separating From Her Husband

Tichina Arnold split from her husband Rico Hines at the beginning of 2016 after Hines’ sex tape scandal. Five years later, the beloved Martin actress is finally calling it quits on her marriage.

According to TMZ, Arnold filed for divorce from Hines, citing irreconcilable differences between the two. Arnold listed the separation date as of January 12, 2016, more than three years after they tied the knot in 2012.

Hines currently serves as an assistant coach on the Sacramento Kings.

In 2016, Arnold announced to family and friends she was ending her marriage to Hines with a revealing group text highlighting his alleged infidelity. “I can’t for the life of me understand why Rico would video himself f*cking ‘raw dog’ ONE of his MANY extraneous whores that ‘trick’ on him for his money,” Arnold wrote in one text.