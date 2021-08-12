KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

After a long search, ‘Jeopardy!’ has finally found someone to fill the role of host after the passing of Alex Trebek last year.

The iconic game show has actually named two successors to the late Trebek on Aug. 11: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik.

Richards will serve as host of the syndicated editions and Bialik will host the primetime versions and spinoffs.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Both Richards and Bialik did stints as guest hosts. And it was previously reported that Richards was in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host.

Richards is known for his involvement with other game and reality shows including ‘The Price is Right,’ ‘Beauty and the Geek’ and ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

Bialik is most famous for the sitcoms ‘Blossom,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and her recent show ‘Call Me Kat.’

Other guest hosts for ‘Jeopardy!’ have included LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper and former contestant Ken Jennings among others.

Jennings will become a consulting producer for the show.

Richards will also continue to serve as executive producer of both ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

Trebek, 80, passed away on November of 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

What do you think of Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik picked to serve as the new hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’?

‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Not One, But Two New Hosts to Replace Alex Trebek – Neither Of Them Are Levar Burton was originally published on wzakcleveland.com