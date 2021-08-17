Harris County To Offer $100 To People Getting First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has announced a new initiative to help get the county vaccinated as COVID cases continue to rise across the country.

Hidalgo announced at a press conference on Tuesday (August 17) anyone who gets their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine at a Harris County Public Health site would receive $100.

“Starting today, anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine at a Harris County Public Health site will receive $100, no strings attached,” she tweeted. “If you’re unvaccinated, now is the time to step up. More at http://readyharris.org or 832-927-8787.”

In order for participants to receive the $100, people will need to sign a waiver prior to receiving the vaccine and will need to stay in the post-vaccine waiting area for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Hidalgo also encouraged those who receive the $100 to shop with small businesses that’ve been affected during the pandemic.

See the rest of the press release below

Vaccinations at HCPH sites are free and no appointment is required. To find one near you, click here. If you prefer to make an appointment, go to vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787. Face coverings will be required for individuals seeking a vaccination and we urge residents to take additional COVID-19 prevention measures such as maintain social distancing, staying at home as much as possible and continue regularly washing their hands

Parents must accompany their children, ages 12-17, to be vaccinated or children must bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. Consent forms can be found via vacstrac.hctx.net and 12 to 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Adults over the age of 17 can choose from three vaccines: the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and the multi-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Fully vaccinated people have the greatest protection against the Delta Variant. So far, 63% percent of Harris County residents have had one vaccine dose, however the current positivity rate for HCPH is more than 20% and hospitals across Harris County are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. The vaccine is the best tool we have in mitigating both the spread and impact of COVID-19 and we urge residents to do their part by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same.

Residents in need of their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can also receive one at an HCPH vaccination site. Proof of their 1st dose to verify the type of vaccine will be required. For residents who feel they need to be tested for COVID-19, we encourage residents to sign up for a COVID-19 test by calling 832-927-7575.

RELATED: Judge Lina Hidalgo Explains COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Eliminating Misinformation In Black & Brown Communities & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Harris County To Offer $100 To People Getting First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: