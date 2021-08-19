Tebow Time Is Over + Jarred Vanderbilt Joins The Show! | Overtime Sports Show

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

A lot has gone on in the sports world and the Overtime Sports Show powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors is here to bring you up to speed! Tim Tebow‘s NFL comeback is done with the Jaguars, multiple NBA stars got big-time extensions, the Astros may need to hit the panic button (and that’s before they got swept by the Royals), COVID vaccinations required to enter NFL stadiums and more!

Also, AV and G-Man are joined by native Houstonian and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt to discuss his upcoming charity event happening on August 21 for young children in the Houston area as well as his thoughts on Patrick Beverly getting traded to the T-Wolves, whether or not he believes their young squad can make some noise and how wide open the NBA is in his eyes.

“I feel like that’s a good move for us,” Vanderbilt said. “I think before Pat came the oldest player on our team was like 26 years old. So for him bringing that veteran leadership, that intensity, that energy he bring? It’s a good move for us.”

He added, “This year it was about who’s being the healthiest team. When Milwaukee made their trades to get Jrue Holiday and PJ Tucker, I feel it put them over the hump. There was a lot of great teams that had a chance to win. Milwaukee put it together at the end and keep it rolling, congrats to those guys – them and PJ Tucker for making it happen.”

