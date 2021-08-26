KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Late R&B icon Aaliyah has been in the headlines heavy lately, both for her music finally being released on streaming services and the details of her illegal 1994 marriage to disgraced soul singer R. Kelly being rehashed in his current sex abuse trial.

One man that’s at the center of both situations is Barry Hankerson, the owner of Aaliyah’s former label, Blackground Records, and the person that originally introduced her to the 12 Play singer.

Hankerson stopped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to speak to the crew exclusively on both topics, in addition to sharing stories of Baby Girl as a, well, baby girl and what’s in store for the newly-revamped Blackground Records 2.0.

Get the scoop on Aaliyah’s posthumous return to the spotlight by way of her uncle Barry Hankerson via the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

EXCLUSIVE: New Aaliyah Music Is On The Way & Her Uncle Says R. Kelly Negatively Impacted Their Family was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com