Tropical Storm Nicholas Upgraded To Hurricane [UPDATES]

Nicholas has strengthened from a powerful tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane as of Monday (September 14). Landfall is expected to be made near Matagorda, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Life-threatening” rainfall, strong winds and storm surges threaten the region which was largely spared from Hurricane Ida last month. The storm could produce 6 to 12 inches of rain across the Texas coast, with as much as 18 inches in isolated areas.

“Life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible across portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast into far southwestern Louisiana,” the hurricane center said.

The storm’s center is expected to move over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and early Wednesday after making landfall. Ultimately, it’s expected to reach southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday, likely weakening as it moves inward, forecasters said.

“Life-threatening” flash flooding is possible along the upper Texas coast and southern-central Louisiana. Southeast Texas, southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi could see anywhere from four to eight inches of rain. A hurricane warning is in effect from Port O’Connor to Freeport, Texas and a storm surge warning is in effect from Sabine Pass to Rutherford Beach, Louisiana.

“There are people who do drive into high water and they sometimes lose their vehicles and even worse sometimes lose their lives,” Governor Greg Abbott said Monday. The governor issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties including Aransas, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, and Victoria.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards added, “One of the things we have to guard against is dismissing the threat of this storm because it is not projected currently to reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall.”

The Gulf Coast is still in the process of recovering from the devastation left by Ida in late August and early September. In southeast Louisiana alone, more than 150,000 buildings are still without power. A state of emergency has been declared for those areas affected and government officials are urging residents to prepare for possible flooding and heavy rain.

Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the season, a number usually hit later in mid-November.

How To Prepare For A Hurricane Or Weather Event

Know the types of flood risks in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Businesses and Other Closures

H-E-B

The following Houston-area H-E-B stores closed at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 and are expected to open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Bay Colony H-E-B

Blackhawk H-E-B

Pearland H-E-B plus!

Sienna Market H-E-B

West Columbia H-E-B

Alvin H-E-B

Santa Fe H-E-B

Fairmont Pkwy H-E-B

Lake Colony H-E-B

Fry Rd and I10 H-E-B

Mason Rd H-E-B

Gulfgate H-E-B

Beechnut H-E-B

Westheimer and Kirkwood H-E-B

Friendswood H-E-B

Riverpark H-E-B

Clear Lake Market H-E-B

Bellaire Blvd H-E-B

Grand Parkway H-E-B plus!

Buffalo Market H-E-B

Katy Market H-E-B

Sugar Land Market H-E-B

Montrose Market H-E-B

Texas City H-E-B

Pearland Market

San Felipe H-E-B

League City H-E-B

Lake Jackson H-E-B

Clear Lake Marketplace H-E-B

Deer Park H-E-B

Aliana Market H-E-B

Richmond Market H-E-B

Cross Creek Ranch H-E-B

Bellaire Market H-E-B

Mont Belvieu H-E-B

Baytown H-E-B

Meyerland Market H-E-B

Spring Green Market H-E-B

MacGregor Market H-E-B

HOUSTON ZOO

The zoo will close Monday, Sept. 13 through Tuesday, Sept. 14. Guests who purchased tickets for Monday may trade them for another day.

Zoo officials said the animals will be cared for during the storm by a select group of team members staying at the zoo.

HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE

The museum will be closed from Monday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 14.

SPACE CENTER HOUSTON

The center will close Monday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. Participants who registered for activities that were postponed due to the closure will be contacted with rescheduling information. Operations will resume Wednesday, Sept. 15.

CITY OF HOUSTON MUNICIPAL COURTS

City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. All normal court operations and dockets will resume on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations beginning on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 through Monday, September 20, 2021 until 5 p.m.

Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for information on all court locations and hours of operation. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period (9/15/21 through 9/20/21), an arrest warrant may be issued.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, and Tuesday, September 14, 2021, there will be:

No Trials by Judge or Jury. Resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations Wednesday September 15, 2021 through Monday, September 20, 2021, until 5 p.m. Scheduled court settings will resume Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

No Arraignments. Anyone scheduled for arraignments during this time must come in person Wednesday, September 15, 2021 through Monday, September 20, 2021 to receive a new arraignment date. Scheduled court settings will resume Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

No Parking Adjudication Hearings. Hearings will resume Wednesday. September 15, 2021.

No Jury Service. Jury service will resume Wednesday, September 15, 2021. You do not need to reschedule your jury service if scheduled during the closure period.

HOUSTON METRO

METRO will suspend light rail and local bus service this evening, Monday, Sept. 13. The last trips for METRORail and local bus will be at 7 p.m. Riders should plan accordingly and move up their last trips to an earlier time or arrange for other transportation.

METROLift customers are also urged to reschedule trips for earlier in the day. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center at 713-225-6716 or the Dispatch Center at 713-225-0410.

For riders’ convenience, METRO’s Customer Service Call Center will extend its regular hours until 10 p.m. That number is 713-635-4000.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, METRO will continue to monitor the severe weather and will resume METRORail, local bus service, and METROLift only when it is safe to do so, and this may be a gradual return based on weather conditions.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Park & Ride service will be suspended and all HOV/HOT lanes will be closed.

HOUSTON SPCA

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center will be closed on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. through Tuesday, September 14.

MEMORIAL HERMANN

All Memorial Hermann Imaging Centers and Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation locations closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

Memorial Hermann Urgent Care in Friendswood and Memorial Hermann Urgent Care in Clear Lake closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. All other Memorial Hermann Urgent Care locations closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

24/7 Virtual Urgent Care continues to be available.

Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15. To receive your vaccine, you’re asked to visit a walk-in location once the COVID-19 vaccine clinics reopen on Thursday, Sept. 16.

HARRIS HEALTH

Harris Health System is closing all of its outpatient clinics at 3 p.m. today and will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 14. This includes all primary care and specialty clinic locations, the Ambulatory Surgical Center at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Riverside Dialysis Center and all infusion and radiation therapy services. Clinics will resume regularly scheduled appointments Wednesday, Sept. 15 at noon. Patients with affected appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

Lyndon B. Johnson and Ben Taub hospitals and the emergency centers remain open.

List of temporary facility closures:

Health Centers and Pediatrics

Acres Home Health Center, 818 Ringold Street, Houston, Texas 77088

Aldine Health Center, 4755 Aldine Mail Route, Houston, Texas 77039-5934

Baytown Health Center, 1602 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77520-2410

Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1615 North Main Street, Houston, Texas 77009

Cypress Health Center, 12340 Jones Road, Ste. 100, Houston, Texas 77070

Danny Jackson Health Center, 5503 N. Fry Road, Katy, Texas 77449

El Franco Lee Health Center, 8901 Boone Road, Houston, Texas 77099

Gulfgate Health Center, 7550 Office City Drive, Houston, Texas 77012

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center, 3550 Swingle Road, Houston, Texas 77047

Northwest Health Center, 1100 West 34th Street, Houston, Texas 77018

Pediatric & Adolescent Health Center-Bear Creek, 5870 Highway 6, Ste. 108, Houston, Texas 77084

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center-C.E. Odom, 5516 Lockwood,Houston, Texas 77026

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center-Pasadena, 3925 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77504

Settegast Health Center, 9105 North Wayside Drive, Houston, Texas 77028

Strawberry Health Center, 927 E. Shaw Road, Pasadena, Texas 77506-1430

Squatty Lyons Health Center, 1712 First Street E, Suite M20, Humble, Texas 77338-5238

Thomas Street Health Center, 2015 Thomas Street, Houston, Texas 77009

Vallbona Health Center, 6630 DeMoss Street, Houston, Texas 77074-5004

Same Day Clinics

Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic, 5550 Kelley St.,Houston, Texas 77026

Monroe Clinic, 8539 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77017

Sareen Clinic at India House, 8888 W. Belfort, Houston, Texas 77031

Sunset Heights Clinic, 1623 Airline Dr., Suite 100-B, Houston, Texas 77009

Specialty Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ, 5550 Kelley St., Houston, TX 77026

Bayland Geriatric Health Center, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, Texas 77074

Harris Health Dental Center, 5230 Griggs Road (at the Palm Center), Houston, Texas 77021

Harris Health Outpatient Center, 5550 Kelley St., Houston, Texas 77026

Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Fournace Place, 4800 Fournace Place, Bellaire, Texas 77401

Riverside Dialysis Center, 3315 Delano St., Houston, TX 77004

Smith Clinic, 2525-A Holly Hall, Houston, Texas 77054

