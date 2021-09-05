The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 75 – Chip Merlin | Houston Youth That Sutter

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Attorney Chip Merlin (www.merlinlawgroup.com) specializes in insurance-claims disputes and is the author of Pay Up! Preventing A Disaster With Your Own Insurance Company. With the 2021 hurricane season expected to be above normal, he discusses how to make a successful claim for flood insurance and how the process works after the loss occurs.

Tricial West is the new Chapter leader for Houston’s Youth That Stutter. Every month, adults and kids who stutter participate in over 200 adult and family Local Chapters of the National Stuttering Association (NSA). Conversation flows freely without fear or embarrassment at these self-help support groups, and no one feels alone.

