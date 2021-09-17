Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Staying healthy during the midst of a global pandemic has been a hard task for many people across the world, and that plight is considerably even more challenging for those also suffering with mental health issues.

Our prayers are currently with media maven Wendy Williams, who is publicly facing both struggles at the moment after testing positive for COVID-19 and recently being admitted into the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Sources revealed to TMZ that her psych eval was thankfully voluntary, and that it didn’t come as much of a surprise to her team due to mental health being a longtime issue for Wendy. On the positive side of her positive diagnosis, the popular talk show host is reportedly asymptomatic and hasn’t been exhibiting any real symptoms so far. As a result, the highly-anticipated 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back from Sept. 20 to an Oct. 4 premiere date.

This unfortunately is just the latest in a handful of health scares surrounding Wendy over the years. Here’s a brief recap of some of the standouts, via Deadline:

“Williams has battled various maladies over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.

The show was on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, but had a brief remote stint with Williams broadcasting from her New York apartment. In December, production was paused for several weeks again so Williams could be with her family following her mother’s death.”

Regardless of how you feel about the often-controversial daytime TV queen, Wendy Williams definitely deserves some well wishes as she works towards bettering herself. Bless up!

