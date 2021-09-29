Prairie View A&M University Nixes Tailgating For 2021 Homecoming

Homecoming on “The Hill” at Prairie View A&M won’t be the same in 2021.

On Tuesday (September 28), the school announced that the traditional homecoming affair of tailgating, fellowship, and more wouldn’t be occurring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A hybrid of virtual and in-person events would be in its place, including the annual homecoming parade and football game.

In a letter written to students and alumna, the Homecoming Leadership Team recognized their homecoming was “the essence of fellowship.” They also cited caution in the wake of the Delta variant and other mutated strains of COVID, causing cases across the state to spike as fall and winter weather approaches.

“Over the past several months, we have continually assessed the current public health landscape – monitoring COVID-19 cases and projections in the greater Houston area,” the letter reads. “Analyzing the many options, adjusting safety measures gather feedback, and debating the right course of action for this year’s Homecoming. In consultation with the University’sCovid-19 Taskforce, we have decided to forego tailgating activities and proceed with a hybrid Homecoming schedule, offering a combination of virtual and in-person activities.

“While we are disappointed that the full array of face-to-face homecoming traditions cannot occur this year, we wanted to ensure hallmark activities such as the Golden Class events, the football game, and the Saturday parade could go on in a safe and responsible environment.”

The announcement is the second significant homecoming cancellation among prominent HBCUs in the South. Last month, Morehouse and Spelman College announced it was canceling homecoming due to COVID-19 protocols.

PVAMU’s homecoming leadership team urged the community’s safety was their paramount concern, and their decision was necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

