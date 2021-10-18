National
Grambling State University Suffers 2nd On-Campus Shooting In 4 Days Leaving 1 Dead And 7 Injured

Sunday's shooting leaves victims, their families, students, staff and the local community with more questions than answers...

do not pass - a crime scene

Source: LEREXIS / Getty

On Sunday morning, Louisiana‘s Grambling State University saw its second on-campus shooting in four days. In the most recent incident, one victim died, one was taken to the hospital in critical condition and six others suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Unfortunately, Sunday’s shooting leaves victims, their families, students, staff and the local community with more questions than answers as the state police have no information on the suspect or the shooter’s motive.

“At this point, we have no suspect information for this shooting,” Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said, according to CNN. “Our investigators are doing everything they can.”

Grambling spokesperson Tisha Arnold told CNN the shooting took place around 2:15 a.m. in the quad area of the university’s campus and the victim who died from their wounds was not a student at the school. While Grambling President Rick Gallot said the shooting appears unrelated to homecoming events happening at the university, all such events have been canceled for the safety of students and faculty, as are classes for Monday.

Gallot also said administrators “will announce plans to further limit extracurricular campus activities and non-student access to the campus going forward.”

“No one is more concerned than I am right now,” Gallot said. “Our students come here for an education, and far too often, it’s outsiders who have created this situation that has put life and limb in danger.”

Last Wednesday, just three days before Sunday’s early morning shooting, the university suffered a similar incident which ended in the death of one citizen of Rayville, 19-year-old Damarius Murphy, and the injury of an unidentified 16-year-old from the same city. In that incident, state authorities do have a suspect, 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll of Delhi, Louisiana. While police have identified the suspect in that shooting, they still have not located him and are asking for the public to contact the Louisiana State Police with any information they might have on his whereabouts. Please keep all the families of everyone involved in your prayers.

If you have any information that might help the Louisiana State Police see contact info below or click here.

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 345-2810

Grambling State University Suffers 2nd On-Campus Shooting In 4 Days Leaving 1 Dead And 7 Injured  was originally published on newsone.com

