Prayers: Atlanta News Reporter Jovita Moore Passes Away After Battling Brain Cancer

Jovita Moore, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor with WSB-TV in Atlanta, has died. She was 53.

Moore passed away on Thursday (October 28), more than seven months after she was first diagnosed with brain cancer according to her home station WSBTV. A member of the station since 1998, Moore had become one of the faces of the station and a beloved member of the Atlanta community.

The New York native graduated with a Master’s of Science Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont. She began her career as a reporter at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM-TV in Arkansas before moving to Atlanta in 1998, eventually landing in the anchor chair at WSB in 2012.

In April, doctors found two masses on her brain. After surgery, they diagnosed her with glioblastoma, the most common of brain cancers. It isn’t hereditary and has nothing to do with a patient’s diet or lifestyle. Currently, there is no cure for glioblastoma and the only treatment is to help slow it down and keep it from spreading.

Moore is survived by her mother, her two children and her stepdaughter. To support Moore, you can make donations to Our House Atlanta or The National Brain Tumor Society Our thoughts and prayers go out to Moore’s friends and family.

