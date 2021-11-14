Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession, Motorhome Impounded

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Chico DeBarge was arrested for the second time in 2021 earlier this month and lost his motorhome in the process.

According to TMZ, the singer was busted on drug possession charges on November 6 after cops received a call about a man causing a disturbance inside a motorhome. When they arrived at the scene, they contacted DeBarge and noticed his RV had an expired registration of more than six months. Police would impound the vehicle but not before discovering methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

The DeBarge singer, known for the hit “No Guarantee” in 1997, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released from custody on a promise to appear citation.

DeBarge has been vocal about his struggle with addiction, following arrests in 2007 and 2019. When he was arrested earlier this year, he identified himself as James DeBarge, his older brother, before correctly identifying himself during booking.

