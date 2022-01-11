Grandmother Killed, Son Injured In Shooting at Houston Home

Tragic news stemming from an incident on Houston’s Southeast side to report.

ABC 13 says the deadly attack took place just before 7pm on Monday (Jan 10). A grandmother identified as Maria Garrett, her adult son and her grandson were inside a home, located in the 11700 block of Segrest Drive. According to the report, a man walked into the residence and opened fire.

The 69-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Mario Garrett, her 34-year-old son, came from the back of the house to see what happened, and police say at that time the suspect reportedly fired more shots, striking him multiple times in the neck. Mario was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Maria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fortunately, Maria’s grandson was unharmed.

“We don’t know at this time what the motive is, what the relationship is, but this was a tragic incident,” Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher said. “Several family members hurt, could’ve been worse, but we’re hoping that the community partners with us, helping to get answers for this family.”

Authorities describe the suspect as a thin, African-American male. He was reportedly wearing a red jacket, hoodie, blue mask, black pants, shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information can reach out to the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

