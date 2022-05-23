ESSENCE CEO Carline A. Wanga Talks Return Of Essence Fest & Star-Studded Lineup

It’s been two years since Essence Fest was a live event. There’s no denying the impact Essence has had on lifestyle, celebrity and culture. Our very own Kandi Eastman caught up with Caroline A. Wanga, CEO of Essence, for a very special one-on-one. In addition to looking back at their Essence Fest experiences pre-virtual, the pair discussed the return of Essence Fest, June 30th – July 3rd, 2022.
More on Essence Fest 2022:
Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends and more to headline the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture.
For tickets, access and updates on this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com. Join the conversation via social @ESSENCEFest. Experience The Festival on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCEFestival.com.
*Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination is required to participate in ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ events.
*Artists and schedules are subject to change